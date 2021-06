Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement over Jadon Sancho - with the German club already eyeing his replacement.

Ruhr Nachrichten reports that Dortmund are expected to receive a fee of €90 million (£77m/$107m) plus add-ons for the England international.

The Bundesliga side will then look to replace Sancho with PSV forward Noni Madueke, who would cost around €20m (£17m/$24m).