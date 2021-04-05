Dortmund Plan to Keep Haaland But Open to Sancho Offers

Borussia Dortmund are planning to keep Erling Haaland for next season but will listen to "exceptional offers" for Jadon Sancho, according to the club's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Haaland is attracting attention from top clubs across the continent ahead of the summer transfer window after an outstanding 2020-21 campaign at Westfalenstadion.

Watzke claims Dortmund haven't given any thought to selling the Norwegian, but does admit that Sancho could end up leaving if they receive a suitable bid when the market reopens.