  3. Dortmund Plan to Keep Haaland But Open to Sancho Offers

Published April 5th, 2021 - 12:20 GMT
Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Borussia Dortmund are planning to keep Erling Haaland for next season but will listen to "exceptional offers" for Jadon Sancho, according to the club's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Haaland is attracting attention from top clubs across the continent ahead of the summer transfer window after an outstanding 2020-21 campaign at Westfalenstadion.

Watzke claims Dortmund haven't given any thought to selling the Norwegian, but does admit that Sancho could end up leaving if they receive a suitable bid when the market reopens.

