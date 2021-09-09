Dortmund Reach Verbal Agreement to Sell Haaland to Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund have reached a 'verbal agreement' with Real Madrid over the transfer of Norwegian star Erling Haaland, according to Diario Madridista.

The 21-year-old forward was constantly linked with Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain in the past months.

He moved to Borussia Dortmund in December of 2019 for approximately €20 million, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The German club refused to sell the striker this summer, and Real Madrid respected their wish.

This has made the Madrid giants the front runners in the race to sign the Norwegian and the player himself has reportedly given his word he'll sign.