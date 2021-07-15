Dortmund Reject Chelsea's Opening Bid for Haaland

Borussia Dortmund rejected Chelsea's opening bid for Erling Haaland according to Sky Germany.

The European champions offered Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi as part of the deal for the Norwegian international.

However, the German club are not planning to sell their top scorer this transfer window, after agreeing to let Jadon Sancho leave for Manchester United recently.

Haaland is Chelsea's top target this summer

The Blues plan to sign a top striker this summer, following Timo Werner's failure in front of goal, and Dortmund's star seems to be their prime candidate.

The 20-year-old is wanted by most of Europe's elite clubs, and will surely be fought over during the upcoming weeks.