Dortmund Want Haaland to Stay Until 2023

Borussia Dortmund are working hard to convince Erling Haaland of staying until 2023, according to Sport Bild.

The 21-year-old's equipment contract with Nike is set to expire at the end of the year.

Puma currently outfits the German giants and are attempting to sign a deal with the forward to facilitate his stay at the club.

A release clause will become active in Haaland's contract at the end of this season valued at €75 million.

Therefore, Dortmund are reportedly willing to double the striker's salary if he agrees to stay until 2023.

That means that the Norwegian star would have to refuse all the offers that would be coming his way next summer.