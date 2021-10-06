  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Dortmund Want Haaland to Stay Until 2023

Dortmund Want Haaland to Stay Until 2023

Published October 6th, 2021 - 01:18 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

Borussia Dortmund are working hard to convince Erling Haaland of staying until 2023, according to Sport Bild.

The 21-year-old's equipment contract with Nike is set to expire at the end of the year.

Puma currently outfits the German giants and are attempting to sign a deal with the forward to facilitate his stay at the club.

A release clause will become active in Haaland's contract at the end of this season valued at 75 million.

Therefore, Dortmund are reportedly willing to double the striker's salary if he agrees to stay until 2023.

That means that the Norwegian star would have to refuse all the offers that would be coming his way next summer.

Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (C) celebrates scoring the 3-2 goal with team mates Dortmund's German forward Youssoufa Moukoko (L) and Dortmund's Belgian midfielder Thomas Meunier (R) during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 27, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)
Tags:Erling HaalandBorussia DortmundNikePuma

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...