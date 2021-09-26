Dortmund Won't Be Forced Into Selling Haaland Next Year

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has insisted that the club won't be forced into selling Erling Haaland next year.

The Norway international is the main focus of Europe's elite clubs, but Watzke believes that his departure in 2022 is not a foregone conclusion.

Recent reports have claimed that the German club will be forced to sell the 21-year-old after being listed on the stock exchange or else risk being unable to pay out to investors.

The club's CEO has rubbished these claims insisting that board will have the final say on the player's future.

The striker reportedly has a €75 million release clause that will kick in next summer and Watzke says that the ball lies in Haaland's court in regards to his next move.