DP World Tour Championship and Emirates extend partnership

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai and Emirates have agreed a five-year extension which will see the airline continue as a premium partner of the DP World Tour’s season-ending event until at least 2027.

Emirates, an Official Partner and Airline of the DP World Tour, has been a partner of the prestigious season-ending Rolex Series tournament, at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai since the inaugural edition in 2009.

Speaking about the new agreement Guy Kinnings, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Commercial Officer of the European Tour group, said: “Emirates are one of our longest serving partners and I’m delighted that they have decided to extend our partnership at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai until the end of the 2027 season.

“It was fantastic to mark the start of this year’s tournament with a fly past by an Emirates A380 and seven RAF Red Arrows on Thursday, minutes before World Number One and 2022 DP World Tour Rankings winner Rory McIlroy teed off at Jumeirah Golf Estates.”

Emirates will benefit from extensive branding across the tournament including a premium hospitality chalet, Championship Village activation and teams in the exclusive Rolex Pro-Am, which takes place on Tuesday of event week. Cabin crew from the world-renowned airline will also be present and take part in the official prize giving ceremony on Sunday when the DP World Tour Championship winner is crowned.

Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates Group, added: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. We’ve been together since the first tournament was staged back in 2009 and the event continues to provide a great platform for us to engage with golf fans in the UAE and around the world, as well as helping us connect with our clients in a wonderful environment as we continue to scale up our brand presence on a global scale.”

Emirates is one of the world’s largest international airlines connecting customers to more than 130 destinations across six continents via Dubai with its modern fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

The partnership with the DP World Tour stretches back over 30 years, after Emirates became Title Partner of the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in 1989.

Since becoming a premium partner of the DP World Tour Championship in 2009, the airline has transported in excess of 600 players to Dubai to compete in the season finale, as well as bringing together over 200,000 fans to witness the action unfold over the Earth Course.