DP World Tour Championship Celebrates Year of Tolerance with Inclusive One Month to Go Ceremonial Tee Shot

DP World officially marked the one-month countdown to the 11th edition of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, and inaugural EDGA Dubai Finale at Jumeirah Golf, Estates, as Irish professional Brendan Lawlor hit a ceremonial tee shot off the first tee of the iconic Earth course in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

This year’s DP World Tour Championship will witness one of the most exclusive fields in world golf with only the top 50 players on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings eligible to compete in the prestigious event over the Earth course from November 21-24. The tournament will also boast the richest first prize in golf with the champion receiving a mouthwatering US$3 million.

To celebrate the UAE's Year of Tolerance, EDGA Dubai Finale star, Brendan Lawlor was invited to take the first ceremonial tee shot as His Excellency Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation and Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, watched on along with the UAE’s boys 13 and Under National Golf Team and children from the Dubai Heights Academy.

Lawlor is one of eight Golfers of Determination who will be taking part in the inaugural EDGA Dubai Finale, a 36-hole tournament that will be played in conjunction with the DP World Tour Championship - a Rolex Series event - using the same course set-up as the European Tour’s elite players. As well as taking the first ceremonial tee shot, the 22 year old hosted an inclusive coaching clinic for the Students of Determination from Dubai Heights Academy and the UAE’s 13 and Under Boys National Team, who recently won the bronze medal at the Pan Arab Golf Championships in Egypt.

The introduction of the EDGA tournament marks the first time a Golfers of Determination competition has been hosted in conjunction with a European Tour event in the region, following the successful EDGA Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, which Lawlor won, and builds on the Year of Tolerance and DP World’s commitment to driving an inclusive and tolerant culture across its business, sponsorship platform and the wider UAE community.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, said: “DP World aims to build a better future for everyone and it’s great to see, first-hand, children of all ages, backgrounds, genders and abilities playing a sport that means so much to our business. Golf is much more than just a game, it’s a platform for us to inspire people through the DP World Tour Championship and our partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation to build a more inclusive society.”

Also on the first tee for the ceremonial event were Mustafa Al Hashimi, CEO of wasl hospitality and leisure and representatives for the prestigious event’s other key stakeholders along with members of the Dubai golfing community.

"It's great to be out in Dubai to celebrate one month to go the DP World Tour Championship and EDGA Dubai Finale," said Lawlor. "I had a lot of fun with the students from Dubai Heights Academy and the EGF at the golfing clinic this morning and it's a real privilege to be a role model to the Students of Determination and show them anything is possible in life. It's the first time I've seen the course and it really is going to be a special occasion when I return next month for the EDGA Dubai Finale."

Tom Phillips, Head of European Tour Middle East, said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating the 11th edition of the DP World Tour Championship. Through the excellent partnership we have with DP World, we have been able to deliver a first-class tournament that has helped put Dubai at the forefront of the international sporting world as well as grow golf locally by attracting new fans and new players to the game.”

"It's great to have Brendan with us to celebrate our one month countdown and we look forward to welcoming him and seven other Golfers of Determination back here to Jumeirah Golf Estates for the inaugural EDGA Dubai Finale. Golf has always been an inclusive game and we are very proud that the European Tour is a driving force in opening up the sport to as many people as possible."

Over 65,000 spectators will attend the free-to-watch tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates with a further 500million people tuning in across the globe to see the action unfold on television.