DP World Tour Championship Retains Five Star Ranking from Dubai Sports Council

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai has retained its five-star rating in the fifth edition of Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Events Ranking System – one of only four events in the emirate and the only golf tournament to achieve the prestigious accolade.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has given his seal of approval to the rankings for 2018-19 which sees sporting events in the emirate ranked according to a variety of criteria.

The 2018 DP World Tour Championship, the climax of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai which is attended by over 65,000 spectators with a TV home reach of 548 million, has been recognized once more and awarded the highest possible commendation alongside the Dubai World Cup, Government Games, and Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens.

HH Sheikh Hamdan said: “The sports sector is an integral part of our society and economy, and we are always looking for excellence and innovation in this sector, in accordance with the model of excellence and innovation established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The SERS is a reflection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision to launch initiatives that enhance the status of the UAE and place Dubai at the forefront of innovation in every sector."

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “As a business we pride ourselves on world class performance, so hence we look forward to being engaged with the European Tour for the DP World Tour Championship and we are delighted to retain its five-star ranking.”

The European Tour’s Head of Middle East, Tom Phillips, is thrilled that the event has retained its five star ranking: “It is a huge honor for the whole team behind the DP World Tour Championship to retain a five-star ranking, one of only four events to achieve the highest award possible.

“Since hosting the first DP World Tour Championship in 2009, this tournament has had incredible growth and year on year it gets bigger and better which is proven this year with the champion walking away with a cool US$3 million. The tournament is a stand-out event on Dubai sporting and social calendars that welcomes the whole family not just avid golf fans. There really is something for everyone at the DP World Tour Championship from free golf lessons to live music and delicious food and beverage offerings.

“This award recognizes the hard work of many people who have made this event what it is and we cannot wait to get going again next week as we prepare to welcome the Race to Dubai’s top 50 to the magnificent Earth course for our 11th edition.”

Launched by the Dubai Sports Council in 2014, the Ranking System is a pioneering initiative that seeks to incentivize and recognize the organization of sports competitions and events in the emirate, with each event being ranked on the quality of organization and its impact in six categories: environmental, organizational, promotional, social, sporting and economic.