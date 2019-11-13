DP World Tour Championship Takes Step Towards Better Health with Walking Map

Golf fans visiting this year’s 11th edition of the DP World Tour Championship are being encouraged to avail the same health benefits as the top 50 players in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings will enjoy by following the brand new ‘walking map’ during the tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The World Health Organization recommends taking 10,000 steps per day in order to improve overall health and defending champion Danny Willett, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Co. will rack up more than that each day on the 7,675-yard Earth course.

Following the successful introduction of a ‘walking map’ at this year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, DP World Tour Championship organizers have decided to follow suit with the special map included in the daily draw sheets sold at the program booth.

“We’re encouraging people to come and follow the specially marked trail and get some great exercise while enjoying the action,” said Tom Phillips, the European Tour’s Head of Middle East. “The course measures around seven kilometers so you’re guaranteed a good workout in beautiful surroundings at the same time as seeing some of the best players in the world up close.”

The European Tour’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Andrew Murray, who was one of the brains behind the initiative at the Scottish Open, said: “We know from the 2018 International Consensus on Golf and Health, (presented at a World Health Organization affiliated meeting) that golfers live longer than non-golfers, and can get well-being and physical health benefits from playing the sport.

“Our research at European Tour events in Scotland shows that spectators take an average of 11,500 steps, getting out and watching the golf. So, while they may not win trophies, this is well in excess of the 10,000 steps per day advised to improve health.”

Tour players have regularly acknowledged the health benefits of golf. Henrik Stenson said: “Despite the frustration of missed putts, golfers overall live longer. A study from Sweden showed golfers live 5 years longer, regardless of age or income,” while Padraig Harrington commented: “Golf can put a big smile on your face. Research shows that golf can help improve self-esteem and provide a range of mental health benefits.”

The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will contest the season-ending US$8 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from November 21-24 where US$3 million will be up for grabs for the winner, making it the richest first prize in world tournament golf. The top five ranked players in the Race to Dubai will also share US$ 5 million with the winner pocketing a cool US$2 million.