DP World Tour Championships 2019​

The DP World Tour Championship is a prestigious golfing tournament that marks the end of the European Tour Race.

It invites the leading 60 players to take to the greens for a highly competitive match, sporting a hefty prize fund of USD$8,000,000.

This five-star sporting event is a starred date in Dubai’s golf calendar and has been awarded the highest possible commendation in line with the Dubai World Cup, the Dubai Tour’s cycling event and the Government Games.

The competition makes for an exciting day for both players and visitors alike. Set in the scenic Jumeirah Golf Estates, the DP World Tour Championship makes the most of Dubai's fabulous winter weather.

It is sponsored by Dubai-based shopping company DP World and has seen victories by England’s Danny Willett (2018), Spain’s Jon Rahm (2017) and Matthew Thomas Fitzpatrick (2016).