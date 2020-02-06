Dragan Skocic Appointed Iran Coach

Croatian coach Dragan Skocic took the reins at Iran national football team on Thursday.

The 51-year-old coach finalized his contract with the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) but the details of the deal have not been revealed.

Skocic, who parted company with Iranian football club Sanat Naft on Tuesday, replaced Marc Wilmots.

The Belgian coach quit Team Melli in early December.

Skocic has already worked in Iranian clubs Malavana and Foolad.

Team Melli will have four must-win matches in late March and early June in the 2022 World Cup qualification .

Iran will entertain Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

The Persians will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.

Iran, who are going to continue their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, sit five points behind leaders Iraq in Group C but having played one game fewer.