Draw Against Al Nassr a Good Result, Believes Rim

Al Wahda defender Rim Chang-Woo felt that the stalemate against Al Nassr was a good result but warned that the return leg at home won't be easy by any means.

Al Wahda came away with a 1-1 draw against the reigning Saudi Pro League champions in a AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, late on Monday night.

Abderazak Hamdallah put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes after being provided by Sultan Al Ghanam but Al Wahda cancelled out through Leonardo following an assist from talisman Ismail Matar on 53 minutes.

The teams will face off again in the second leg at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on August 12.

"This result is good for us because Al Nassr are a very strong team and they were the champions (Saudi Pro League) last season," said Rim.

So, we prepared very well and we fought for each other. But even though we got a draw today, it won't be an easy game at home. We have to fight until the end," added the 27-year-old, who joined The Clarets in 2016.

The draw extended Al Wahda's unbeaten run to six matches, their best every showing in the competition.

Meanwhile, Rim's partner in the backline Hamdan Al Kamali hoped they can carry the momentum into the return leg.

"It is a satisfying result playing against last year's champions of the Saudi League and a big club such as Al Nassr," said Hamdan Al Kamali.

"It's not easy to come up with a positive result but overall, our team played good from all aspects defensively and attacking we played well. We still have another match to play at home and hopefully we can continue this momentum," added the 30-year-old.

TOP GOAL SCORERS:

1. Leonardo (Al Wahda, UAE) 9

2. Alaa Abbas (Al Zawraa Club, IRQ) 6

3. Omar Al Soma (Al Ahli, KSA) 6

4. Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng FC, CHN) 6

5. Temurkhuja Abdulkholikov (PFC Lokomotiv, UZB) 5

MOST GOALS:

1. Al Wahda (UAE) 15

2. Al Ittihad (KSA) 15

3. Shanghai SIPG (CHN) 15

4. Al Zawraa Club (IRQ) 14

5. Shandong Luneng FC (CHN) 14