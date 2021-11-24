Drogba Urges Salah to Return to Chelsea

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba hopes to see Liverpool star Mohamed Salah return to Stamford Bridge amid speculation over his future.

The two stars were teammates at the Blues before Salah's departure to Fiorentina on loan in 2015.

The Egyptian moved to Italy after a disappointing spell in England but returned in 2017 when Liverpool decided to pay Roma £36.5 million for him.

Drogba told Al-Axis TV: “If I am selfish, I will tell Salah to leave Liverpool and return to Chelsea.

“My opinion is that he will remain the best, no matter if he continues at Liverpool or if he moves.

“Any other team would perform better because he understands what he is doing, is good at scoring and creating goals, and only needs the confidence of the coach.

“I do not know what his decision would be. This is his decision alone and his future, but wherever he goes, I will be one of his fans."