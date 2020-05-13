DSC Organizes Virtual Forum for Female players of Dubai’s Sports Clubs

Dubai Sports Council convened a virtual forum for female players of Dubai clubs this week, under the leadership of Rawda Al Mahrazi, chairwomen of the Council’s Women’s Sports Committee, and more than 40 players from different clubs participated in the forum.

Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum, member of the Board of UAE Volleyball Association, attended the forum and thanked Dubai Sports Council for the initiative.

She said: “The entire world is currently passing through a tough stage, and we need to unite our efforts and comply with the instructions of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. At the same time, we need to keep encouraging our females to continue exercising at home.

“Exercising regularly is important, even if it is at a lower rate than before, because it will ensure the players stay fit and healthy in these challenging times.

“We are working on a plan to resume our sports activities at a time that will be determined by our wise leadership, and we will take all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the total safety of our players upon the resumption of sports activity.

“A comprehensive sterilization program must be adopted by all clubs and auto–sterilization gates need to be fixed at the entrance of all clubs. But for now, I urge all female players to adhere to the government’s instructions and stay at home.”

Rawda Al Mahrazi thanked Sheikha Shamsa in the forum and added: “We convened this forum today to assure everyone that we are together in these challenging times, and we will move forward together, overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic by continuing to exercise at home and staying fit.”

Al Mahrazi stressed on the importance of the clubs’ support to female players in continuing their fitness routine at home, and the importance of continuous encouragement of the players and follow-up on the mental side.

“Emirate women are capable of reaching the peak of their athletic ambitions on the international stage, and the Women’s Sports Committee seeks to provide them with the tools and opportunities to pursue their dream,” she said.

“Our focus is on opening doors for women of all physical abilities, and to attract and promote the best talents... players with great ambition, and support them in reaching their best levels.”

Dr. Dana Al-Hawami, a physician and clinical nutritionist, also attended the forum and gave tips to players on how to maintain physical fitness through proper nutrition and by staying away from unhealthy foods.

She also listed the most important factors in staying healthy and fit, such as eating healthy, adopting a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly, sleeping enough hours a day and thinking positive.