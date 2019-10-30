Dubai-Based Triathlete Father, Son to Break Two Guinness World Records

An inspiring family in Dubai - who has conquered several triathlons together - is getting ready to set two Guinness World Records on Friday.

Nick and Rio Watson, the father and son tandem of #TeamAngelWolf, will be heading out into the water show the world how, with a little help, anybody can participate in sports and prove that anything is possible.

Rio is a 16-year-old boy with a very rare chromosome disorder, which affects his speech and motor skills and makes even simple movements - like walking - a challenge. But this doesn't stop him from taking part in Dubai's toughest races.

For the world record bid, Rio will be sitting in a kayak and his father Nick - a former Royal Marine and fitness expert - will be pulling him while swimming for several kilometres in open water.

The two records they are eyeing to break are: Fastest time to swim 5km in open water while pulling a 16-year-old person of determination in a kayak, and fastest time to swim 10 km in open water while pulling a 16-year-old person of determination in a kayak.

#TeamAngelWolf is a non-profit foundation that works to promote the value of togetherness, encourage the inclusion of people of determination, and for society to embrace their own health.

Since 2014, the team has participated in over 190 races.

The family routinely participates in racing tournaments in the UAE to raise awareness of inclusion and children of determination through sports.

Earlier this year, Nick and Rio completed seven half-Ironman-distance triathlons in seven emirates, in just seven days.

Support the team in their Guinness World Record attempt by cheering them on at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club on Saturday, from 6am to 12pm.