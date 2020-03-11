The fourth championship in the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series, the 10-goal Dubai Challenge Cup is one of the most-anticipated tournaments in the region.

This highly competitive trophy attracts some of the world’s top polo players and teams, along with eminent crowds made up of royalty, celebrities and more.

Spectators can dress up to the nines and experience thrilling action thanks to a range of packages that offer something for everyone. From polo picnics and live entertainment to a VIP Lounge with fine dining, get the ultimate polo experience with the whole family.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series is the fourth-largest tournament of its kind. It is the only tournament in the region recognized and certified by the World Polo Tour (WPT) and played under the banner and rules of the Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA).

