Dubai CrossFit Championship 2019

One of the city’s most gruelling fitness events is back this December – get ready for the 2019 edition of the Dubai CrossFit Championships.

Following a private launch on 11 December, the public can watch adrenaline-fuelled action from the sidelines at the Dubai Tennis Stadium from 12-14 December.

Catch athletes from around the world compete to take the top spot across men’s, women’s and team categories. Along with the thrill of beating the competition, the winners of each category will qualify for the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games.