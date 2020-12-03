Dubai Double-Header Helps Showcase Health Benefits of Golf

With the European Tour beginning its Dubai double-header of world-class golf at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dr Andrew Murray, the Tour’s Chief Medical Officer, is encouraging more people to hit the golf course to boost their wellbeing in an environment where it is easy to maintain social distancing.

The Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World is currently being held over the Fire course with four-time European Tour winner Andy Sullivan posting a blistering course record 61 on day one of the action. The tournament precedes the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai – the final Rolex Series event of the season – on the Earth course.

Golfers know that playing golf is good for both your physical and mental health – and studies have confirmed that people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can benefit from regular rounds of golf.

“Golf is in many ways the perfect social distancing sport,” explains Murray. “As it is a non-contact sport, which takes place over acres of sparsely-populated land, social distancing is very easy and effective. Additionally, a golfer can play a whole round of golf with his or her own golf clubs and balls, with virtually no need for any contact or cross-contamination.

“The sport has a number of key health benefits for those playing the game and for the fans alike, and that is a subject I am particularly passionate about and is one of the key pillars of the European Tour’s #GolfForGood campaign – encouraging people to take up and play more golf, through communicating its many health benefits.

“The bottom line is quite simply that being active is the best way to stay healthy, happy and to help prolong your life. Golf is a sport which can be played throughout your lifetime and during which you can spend a few hours at a time being active, while also being in a social environment which is important for your mental health.

“Out in Dubai, there is sunshine virtually all year round and with that comes increased levels of vitamin D, which in moderation is important for the body’s immune responses as well as maintaining healthy bones, muscles and teeth.”

Physical inactivity is responsible for more than three million deaths worldwide, which has led to the World Health Organization calling for action by sports.

Attendance at both events will be for invited guests only. Golf fans can follow the action on the Dubai Sports channel in the UAE or by tuning into their local network as well as staying up to date with all of the action at www.europeantour.com and on the European Tour’s social media channels.