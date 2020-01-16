The annual Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will return in 2020 with world-class players expected to wow crowds at this unmissable sporting event. One of the most popular tournaments on the ATP and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World Tours, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has seen victories by the likes of tennis pros Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams.

This two-week long championship is a spectacle of fierce competition on the court and energising entertainment for spectators off the court. It will consist of a WTA Premier 5 women’s event followed by the ATP 500 men’s competition. US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and former Dubai winner Belinda Bencic are some of the names joining the WTA line-up, while title holder Roger Federer and 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas will take the court during ATP sessions.

With 28 years in the ATP tournament and 20 years in the WTA tournament under its belt, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is recognised as a prime sporting event in the region and has received many awards of recognition by both The ATP and WTA.