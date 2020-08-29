Dubai Duty Free Tennis Family Saddened by Commentator Mercer's Death

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships mourned the death of David Mercer, the iconic tennis commentator.

Mercer, who passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday, was a regular commentator at the award-winning tournament in Dubai.

Having failed to make it to the top as a tennis player, Mercer's stock rose once he became a chair umpire with the highlight of his career coming in 1984 when he officiated in the Wimbledon men's singles final between John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.

Mercer then became a star in the world of broadcasting with his sense of humor and deep knowledge of the game.

Having commentated on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships since its inception in 1993, Mercer became part of the tournament's resounding success.

"In memory of David Mercer, who was a great friend of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for many years. You will be missed by all of us. RIP David #DavidMercer #DDFTennis," the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships tweeted on its official Twitter handle with an image of Mercer with Colm Mcloughlin, the executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

When the tournament was celebrating its 25th year in 2017, Mercer became nostalgic during an interview with Khaleej Times.

"I didn't come here for the first year. I did the commentary from Paris for Eurosport. Of course, the first final was postponed because of rain and sandstorm," Mercer had recalled.

"Then I was lucky enough to come here for the second edition."

According to the celebrated commentator, the greatest game of tennis in the Dubai tournament came in the women's event, the 2003 women's final here between Justine Henin and Monica Seles.

"It was probably the best women's match I have ever seen in my life. Seles had match points, but Henin won (4-6 7-6 7-5). It had such drama, you know. And it was fantastic because it was so close right up to that last point," Mercer had said.

"The players love coming here (Dubai). They love the way it's organized, the way they are looked after. It has become a major stopping point on the calendar."