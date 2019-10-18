Dubai Fitness Challenge Begins Today

When it comes to fitness, the saying 'strength in numbers' is true and that will be demonstrated across Dubai in the next 30 days starting from today.

The city launches the third edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) today with wide range of activities across the city that will be accessible to the entire Dubai community. All it requires is a 30-minute commitment of physical activity for 30 days.

The DFC will see friends, family and colleagues bond, spend quality time and pledge to stay fit and positive as they participate in the challenge, launched and championed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, that will run until November 16.

From enjoying the sun, sand and fitness fun along the Kites Beach that is being converted into a dedicated fitness village with different fun zones for free outdoor activities to pushing your limits with multi-skill activities happening at the Festival City Mall, where the outdoor festival promenade is transformed into a large workout space with sessions with professional fitness trainers, the DFC is offering something or the other to get you moving.

Apart from the two fitness villages, the DFC this year promises to be more action than ever before, offering participants 10 community-based fitness hubs, over 40 different events including a world record-breaking HIIT class with Joe Wicks, and more than 5,000 classes and activities across the city. The 30-day challenge also features a host of health and wellness activities to provide a well-rounded fitness experience, catering to all ages and abilities. Moreover, with the introduction of the 'Find Your 30' virtual content hub on the DFC website, and the updated Dubai Fitness App, it is now easier than ever to become part of the Challenge.

All residents and visitors can pledge to join the challenge by registering on the Dubai Fitness App or the DFC website.

Community-focused fitness

To ensure more people have access to a variety of workouts within close proximity, Dubai Fitness Challenge is introducing 10 fitness hubs across communities this year. These hubs are set to provide participants with the chance to experience a whole host of free-to-attend activities, ranging from spinning and self-defence, to yoga, Pilates, dance classes, and a lot more. A list of confirmed fitness hubs and dates are as below:



Hamdan Sports Complex: Oct 18 - Nov 1

Dubai Police Officers Club: Oct 18 - Oct 26

Zabeel Ladies Club: Oct 18 - 26

Downtown Dubai: Oct 18 - Nov 16

Quranic Park: Oct 18 - Nov 16

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah: Oct 23 - Oct 30

DMCC (JLT Park): Nov 1 - 7

Sustainable City: Nov 1 - 9

Bluewaters: Nov 8 - 16

The Block (D3): Nov 10 - 16

Citywide events

18 Oct - Grit + Tonic Triathlon Series Race 1: Mamzar - Al Mamzar

18 Oct; 25 Oct - Meraas Al Marmoom Ultramarathon Build Up Run - Al Qudra Cycling Track

18 - 26 Oct - Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament - Multiple venues

19 Oct, 26 Oct - Cigna Park Run - Kite Beach

19 Oct - Hilton Dubai Tower Race - Hilton JBR

25 Oct - Moonfest - Dubai Internet City

25 Oct - Dubai Holding SkyRun 2019 - Jumeirah Emirates Towers Offices

25 Oct - Pink Ladies Challenge - Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

25 Oct - King & Queen at The Pointe - The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

26 Oct - MBC Run The Creek - Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers