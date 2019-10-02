Dubai Fitness Challenge to Return This Month

The 30-day festival will run from Oct. 18 to Nov. 16 and will include a wide range of activities across the city that will be accessible to the entire Dubai community.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), launched and championed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, will return this month with plans to increase engagement from GCC countries.

The 30-day festival will run from Oct. 18 to Nov. 16 and will include a wide range of activities across the city that will be accessible to the entire Dubai community.

Created to inspire Dubai to get fitter as a lifestyle choice for all, DFC remains a pioneer in that it celebrates inclusivity — a movement for all ages, abilities, interests and fitness levels. Last year saw a 34 percent increase in participation from the 2017 launch challenge, surpassing a million registered festival entrants.

As Dubai builds momentum toward becoming the most active city in the world, the Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to further permeate communities and break the 1 million mark in 2019 of young and old committing to 30 consecutive minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days of the festival.

The challenge also promises to make fitness easy and accessible to all, with a range of activities across two dedicated fitness villages, community-centric fitness hubs, free facilities and sport zones. In addition to fitness activities, DFC will place an elevated focus on health and wellness as part of its holistic offering this year.