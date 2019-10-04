Start stretching for a fun-filled and challenging vertical run for charity. During the Dubai Holding SkyRun, participants will run up 52 floors –that’s 1,334 steps and 265 metres – of the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers on Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai Sports Council is hosting this event in support of Obesity Research at Al Jalila Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to medical research, education and treatment of various health conditions.

This event is an incredible way to clock in your time for Dubai Fitness Challenge, which takes place until 16 November. The Dubai Holding SkyRun is recognised internationally as the city's only race on the Vertical World Circuit, sharing the stage with prestigious races in Hong Kong, New York and London. Dubai’s edition is the fifth-highest race on the international circuit. Moreover, the top three male and female racers will be presented with prizes worth over AED15,000.

Date 25 October 2019

Category Community , Sports

Venue Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Telephone +971 4 568 3693

Ticket price AED262.50

Admission 6-10am

Website https://www.premieronline.com/event/dubai_holding_skyrun_2019_4624