Dubai Ready for Prestigious E-Sports World Qualifiers

The UAE E-Sports Association announced that it has completed all preparations for Dubai to host the final qualification for the World Cup for Tekken 7 World Tour, a press release said.

The event, organised by OUG, the Emirati E-Sports Organiser and the company ROX Gaming, will be held for the first time in the Middle East from November 7 to 9.

The UAE E-sports Association and Dubai Sports Council are main sponsors and supporters of the event.

Advisor Saeed Ali Al Taher, Secretary General of the Emirates Association of E-Sports, said they want to show the outstanding abilities of Emiratis in this field.

The event has been backed by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut, Chairman of the E-Sports Association.

Khalid Al Awar, Director of Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, said that the council is honoured to be a part of such important event that raises awareness about the importance of sports as a lifestyle. It also improves Dubai's position as a global sporting destination.

He added that the council is taking great efforts to provide all participants, families, private and public organisers with better environment.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Mubarak, CEO of OUG, said 16 international players will participate in the event.

Mohammed Khamis, CEO of Dubai Outlet Mall, has thanked E-Sports association for choosing the mall to host the event.

Tekken World Tour is the official international tournament for the highly acclaimed series. This eight-month tournament, sponsored by Bandai Namco in partnership with Twitch, comes with 27 international Master and Challenger Events.

For the first time ever, a Master Event will take place in Dubai. The event will be streaming live in four languages (Korean, Japanese, Arabic and English) reaching over 100 thousand Tekken fans across the planet, especially that Dubai is the last qualifier before the Tekken World Tour Finals take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in December for a shot at the $100K prize.