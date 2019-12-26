Dubai Sport Sector Gaining Momentum: Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Dubai Sports Council, said that Dubai pays special attention to sport sector, which is reflected in the growing number of local and international competitions and events it hosts.

The community focused events that are designed to cater for different age groups and categories, with the aim of making Dubai the most active city in the world. Sheikh Hamdan also said that the dedicated sports conferences organised in Dubai, including Dubai International Sports Conference, play a pivotal role in promoting growth and development of the local sports sector.

Sheikh Hamdan's remarks came on the occasion of the 14th edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, an affiliate of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which will take place under the theme "Future Football Accelerators" on Dec. 28th at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Center's Joharah Ballroom. The conference will attract prominent football stars, coaches, decision makers and clubs' managers.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the participants, and said that he hopes that the conference's discussions will result in recommendations that will help conceptualize better future for sports in general and football in particular.

"Since the first meeting of Dubai Sports Council, we decided to launch an international sports conference that gathers the most successful federations, clubs, prominent sportsmen and coaches to share their professional experiences and success stories, and to present their ideas to promote sports in general and football in particular. Such event was also aspired to offer our sports professionals the opportunity to learn about best international practices, and to start closer cooperation with their peers from across the globe." Sheikh Hamdan said.

"We are proud today to have an international platform to share successful experiences, programmes and initiatives with prominent football leaders, including The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa), to develop the game globally.

The conference is also a platform for renowned football stars, and the most successful coaches as well as decision makers, which further reflect the growing role of the conference that annually gathers prominent football personalities from around the world," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Sheikh Hamdan also said that he hopes that local clubs and federation will benefit from the topics discussed during the conference, and to set successful partnerships and collaborations with attendees. He also said that Dubai's drive towards achieving global leadership requires promoting sports sector, and increasing capabilities and competitiveness in individual and collective sports.

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his directives to launch the conference, which become an annual gathering to share the most successful professional experiences, and for his support to make the event a real success to help the development of local sport sector and form successful model to serve local sports mainly football.

"Every year, we choose a theme for the conference's discussions. And as the UAE leadership adopted an approach of future accelerators to achieve the best progress in various sectors with the best performance and with the optimum utilization of resources, we selected the theme of "Future Football Accelerators" for the 14th edition of the conference, which will attract prominent football figures to share their experiences and success stories. We ensured to invite all those involved in football to attend the conference, and even those who can't attend, will be able to watch discussed on local TV stations, as we want to give the opportunity to all football lovers to watch the various sessions of the event, and learn about the views of the most successful professional on how to tackle the challenges they face and how they overcome it."