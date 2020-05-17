Dubai Sports Council Reviews Plans for Restarting Sports Events

The Dubai Sports Council has thanked and lauded the country’s wise leadership for their vision and support during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, and their efforts to protect the nation and the members of its community from the virus, during a meeting of the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, held under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the council also praised the leadership for ensuring the smooth supply of essentials and other daily requirements of the community, as well as planning and preparing for the post-COVID-19 period.

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council, and Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, participated in the remote meeting, alongside other members of the Board, including Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Ali Bujsaim, Mohammed Al Kamali, Ahmad Al Shafar, Mariam Al Hammadi, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Council. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council, also participated in the meeting.

Sheikh Mansour said he appreciated the efforts of all the professionals and volunteers who are working in the first line of defence against COVID-19, implementing the directives of the nation’s wise leadership to protect the community during this critical period, WAM said.

Discussing the restarting of sports activities, the meeting stressed that it is linked to the implementation of all preventive measures determined by relevant government authorities in this regard, and the strict implementation of the instructions and decisions of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management of Dubai.

The board also reviewed the performance report of the council for the period 15th March to 15th May 2020, and the events and initiatives launched and implemented during the period, which focused on encouraging all members of the community to exercise daily and stay physically active.

The meeting also confirmed the implementation of the directives of His Highness the President to appoint Emirati assistant coaches of all first teams for team games and reviewed the current and proposed budgets for the upcoming seasons.

In the field of social responsibility, the council’s performance report included the establishment of two COVID-19 testing centres at the Al Nasr and Shabab Al Ahli clubs, as well as announcing the names of council members who donated blood and volunteered to work at COVID-19 testing centres.

The meeting also reviewed the report of the Development and Future Committee and the report of the Investment and Projects Committee, as well as the mechanisms for implementing Council Resolution No. 01 on the governance of sports clubs in Dubai, which included holding meetings with club councils, organising training workshops for club departments and football companies, setting six policies and work systems and issuing 10 guidelines and approved forms.

They also included setting performance indicators for club departments, especially in the field of player contract management, the management of the affairs of players and coaches, and the establishment of disclosure and transparency rules.