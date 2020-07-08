Dubai Teen Breaks World Record with 101 One-Leg Hops

Doing 101 one-leg hops over a ruler have brought Soham Mukherjee, a 17-year-old Dubai resident, a Guinness World Records title. The Indian national managed to break the previous title of 96 for 'most side-to-side hops' in 30 seconds.
In a video taken in his bedroom, Mukherjee completed 110 hops, but nine were considered invalid according to the global authority on record-breaking. "The record was measured by a close-up slow-motion video, so that the line object and my feet are clearly seen," he said.
Soham has always been a sports lover. He plays football, badminton, table tennis, and basketball. But what helped him break this specific record title was his long history of 13 years in taekwondo, which requires a lot of leg work, he said.
"I came from a background of several sports, so I always felt more competitive than my peers. Since I moved to Dubai a year ago, I started to feel more productive. During lockdown, I wanted to test my determination, so I started to search for something to do to stay active and do a remarkable achievement, and then decided to go for an official attempt with Guinness World Records."
The Grade 11 student of GEMS Wellington International School added: "I would have never attempted a record if I didn't move to Dubai."
Mukherjee, who will turn 17 on July 19, said he is attempting another record in aerobics, and he is confident he would break the previous title.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.