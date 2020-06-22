Dubai Watersports Summer Week

Take to the seas for a week of water-based fun with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai International Marine Club.

Aquaphiles and thrill-seekers alike can enjoy a range of activities in the open waters of the Arabian Gulf such as flying waterboards, moto surf, kite surfing and more.

This action-packed calendar of activities also includes Dubai’s first ever kayak fishing competition, along with rowing boards, modern sailing and laser boat races in partnership with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club. Be a part of all the sporting action or cheer on athletes from the sidelines during this exciting showcase.

Stay tuned to Dubai Sports Council’s Instagram channel for the latest updates.