Dubai Watersports Summer Week

Published June 22nd, 2020 - 08:13 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

Take to the seas for a week of water-based fun with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai International Marine Club.

Aquaphiles and thrill-seekers alike can enjoy a range of activities in the open waters of the Arabian Gulf such as flying waterboards, moto surf, kite surfing and more.

This action-packed calendar of activities also includes Dubai’s first ever kayak fishing competition, along with rowing boards, modern sailing and laser boat races in partnership with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club. Be a part of all the sporting action or cheer on athletes from the sidelines during this exciting showcase.

Stay tuned to Dubai Sports Council’s Instagram channel for the latest updates.

Date 20 June - 27 June 2020
Category Sports
Venue Various Locations
Telephone +971 4 394 1669
Website https://www.instagram.com/dubaisc/

