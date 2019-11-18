Dubai World Cup Carnival: 2 January

A prestigious season in Dubai’s sporting calendar, the Dubai World Cup Carnival series kicks off on 2 January with a full day of nail-biting horse racing. You're guaranteed high adrenaline action as talented horses and jockeys from around the world go neck-to-neck in fierce competition with rich prizes.



Cheer on your favorite horse and rider as they take on Meydan’s state-of-the-art racetrack while enjoying world-class facilities that make for a comfortable viewing venue. You can catch all the action for free from the general stand or book a luxurious experience at one of the many dining outlets for a great day out with family and friends.

Date 02 January 2020 Category Lifestyle , Sports Venue Meydan Racecourse Telephone +971 4 327 0000 Ticket price General admission: free Admission TBA Website http://www.dubairacingclub.com/visit/racing-season/racing-meydan