Dubai World Cup Carnival: 2 January

A prestigious season in Dubai’s sporting calendar, the Dubai World Cup Carnival series kicks off on 2 January with a full day of nail-biting horse racing. You're guaranteed high adrenaline action as talented horses and jockeys from around the world go neck-to-neck in fierce competition with rich prizes.
Cheer on your favorite horse and rider as they take on Meydan’s state-of-the-art racetrack while enjoying world-class facilities that make for a comfortable viewing venue. You can catch all the action for free from the general stand or book a luxurious experience at one of the many dining outlets for a great day out with family and friends.
|Date
|02 January 2020
|Category
|Lifestyle , Sports
|Venue
|Meydan Racecourse
|Telephone
|+971 4 327 0000
|Ticket price
|General admission: free
|Admission
|TBA
|Website
|http://www.dubairacingclub.com/visit/racing-season/racing-meydan
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.