  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Dubai World Cup Carnival: 2 January

Dubai World Cup Carnival: 2 January

Published December 1st, 2019 - 01:40 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

A prestigious season in Dubai’s sporting calendar, the Dubai World Cup Carnival series kicks off on 2 January with a full day of nail-biting horse racing. You're guaranteed high adrenaline action as talented horses and jockeys from around the world go neck-to-neck in fierce competition with rich prizes.

Cheer on your favourite horse and rider as they take on Meydan’s state-of-the-art racetrack while enjoying world-class facilities that make for a comfortable viewing venue. You can catch all the action for free from the general stand or book a luxurious experience at one of the many dining outlets for a great day out with family and friends.

Date 02 January 2020
Category Lifestyle , Sports
Venue Meydan Racecourse
Telephone +971 4 327 0000
Ticket price General admission: free
Admission TBA
Website http://www.dubairacingclub.com/visit/racing-season/racing-meydan

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...