Dybala and Morata Out of Juventus vs Chelsea Clash

Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are set to miss tomorrow's UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea due to injury.

The Juve captain opened the scoring against Sampdoria on Sunday before leaving the match in tears after injuring his left thigh.

Morata was subbed off as well before the end of the match and will not take part against his former team due to a hamstring injury.

The two strikers will miss the local derby against Torino next Saturday as well.

What did Juventus say?

The Turin giants said in a statement: "Diagnostic tests were carried out this morning at J Medical. The results showed for Alvaro Morata a low-grade muscle injury of the hamstring in the right thigh.

"For Paulo Dybala, an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle in the left thigh.

"Both will be available after the international break."