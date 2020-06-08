Education City Golf Club Celebrates Women in Golf

Education City Golf Club has commemorated Women’s Golf Day by hosting two interactive podcasts. The online discussions, featuring local and international players, examined the game, the benefits of the sport and how the Education City Golf Club is helping to grow women’s golf in Qatar.

The first podcast featured a discussion with Catriona Mathew, Solheim Cup Captain 2019 and 2021, and Michael Braidwood, general manager of Education City Golf Club (ECGC), while the second included first Qatari female golfer Yasmian Alsharshani and Gordana Popovic Vincic, sales and marketing manager of ECGC.

Catriona Matthew spoke about her achievements as a professional female golfer, along with the growth she has seen in professional golf through years. “The biggest change I have seen, especially in women’s golf, is how much more global the game is. Getting golf included in Olympics again has really helped,” she explained.

“Previously on the LPGA Tour, there were five or six countries represented, with the vast majority being American, few Europeans and Japanese. Now, I think there are 29 different nationalities. There is a big expansion of golf into countries in the Middle East and Asia where golf was not as popular before.”

One of the ECGC’s missions is to grow the game of golf, and the female sector is one of the most untapped. The club is well equipped to introduce people to the game, with expansive training facilities.

Braidwood explained how they are encouraging women to try golf for the first time. “One of our biggest moves to get women playing is going to the corporate world and bringing organizations to the club for team-building sessions. It is great fun for the employees, and by the end of the day, they all tried golf and saw the facilities. Many then come back with their families and friends,” he said.

The ladies only section has been designed to cater for groups of women requiring total privacy. The changing rooms have an entrance door to a secluded putting green with bunkers and chipping surrounds. There is access to the double-ended studio, which gives users the chance to hit long shots up the range and chipping to the short game area.

Yasmine AlSharshani has also been impressed with the ladies-only area at the ECGC. “The Center of Excellence is a wonderful section of the club that has a private space for women, coupled with the fact that a female professional is on hand to teach is excellent for the game in Qatar. All ladies are welcome to try the sport – no matter age or fitness ability, and they learn in a safe and private environment.”

To encourage young people to get involved in golf – and the industry –Braidwood highlighted how unique the sport is, and includes many different jobs, including coaching, golf retail, management and club fitting.

Women’s Golf Day has become a global movement and celebrates women and girls learning golf, as well as being part of a larger international community.

The second part of Education City Golf Club’s celebrations will be a physical event on September 1, which aims to engage female golfers, as well as those interested in trying the sport for the first time. The event will include a ladies-only tournament and complimentary lessons, as well as a networking session.

“We are encouraging all women – golfers and non-golfers – to stop by the Education City Golf Club, see the facilities, learn something about golf, and make new friends,” added Vincic. “There is no dress code; just wear comfortable clothes and sports shoes or flats, and we will provide the equipment.”