Egypt’s Al-Ahly to Face Morocco’s RSB Berkane in CAF Super Cup

Egypt’s Al-Ahly SC will face Morocco’s RSB Berkane in the CAF Super Cup , which will take place at 6 pm on Friday in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The match will ensure that fans of African and Arab football turn their attention to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar, home to the Al-Saad Sports Club.

The CAF Super Cup match was been postponed three times, having originally been scheduled for August 2020, before being postponed to November and then again to December of the same year.

According to the Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) official website, a public attendance will be allowed up to a capacity of 30% in line with the instructions from the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

It also follows Qatar’s plan to gradually lift, in several stages, restrictions recently imposed in the country to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

CAF Super Cup referee

The Al-Ahly-RSB Berkane showdown will be refereed by Algeria’s Mustapha Ghorbal, who is widely considered one of the best referees in Africa. He was chosen for the notable CAF Champions League final between Al-Ahly SC and Zamalek in November 2020.

Al-Ahly’s South African Manager Pitso Mosimane has included a list of players for the match against the Moroccans, consisting of:

Mohamed El-Shenawy; Ali Lotfi; Hamza Alaa; Rami Rabia; Yasser Ibrahim; Badr Banoun; Mahmoud Metwally; Saad Samir; Ayman Ashraf; Mahmoud Waheed; Mohamed Hani; Ahmed Ramadan Beckham; Ali Maaloul; Amr El-Soulia; Aliou Dieng; Akram Tawfik; Hamdi Fathi; Mohamed Magdy Afsha; Nasser Maher; Taher Mohamed Taher; Hussein El Shahat; Walid Soliman; Mahmoud Kahraba; Junior Ajayi; Salah Mohsen; Mohamed Sherif; and Walter Bwalya.