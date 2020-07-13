Egypt’s FA to Discuss Hosting CAF Champions League

Egypt Football Association (EFA) is claimed to consider submitting a request to the Confederation of the African Football (CAF) to host the remaining games of the Champions League, Ahram Online reported.

This followed Cameroon’s decline to host the remaining games despite being the closest candidate for the event.

Cameroon was nominated over a week ago following the CAF’s executive committee meeting to decide how to proceed with the continent’s top club competition, which was postponed at the semi-final stage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports in Egypt said the request is backed by the country’s success in hosting the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and the continental tournaments in a senior level.

Meanwhile, the Confederation Cup mini-tournament will be played in Morocco, yet a decision about the venue of the Champions League has not been decided.

Clubs in Egypt reopened in July after a three-month closure due to the outbreak of coronavirus.