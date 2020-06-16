Egypt Allows Gradual Resumption of Sports Activities

Sports cubs and youth centers are permitted to allow workers back in addition to carrying out sanitization and sterilization operations during the period from June 15th to 30th, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi announced in a press conference.

In a move to gradually resume sports activities, health clubs will be permitted to reopen on July 1st, while the actual operation will be on July 15th.

Sobhi added that football training will resume on June 20th, while official tournaments will kick off on July 25th.

The government’s decision on clubs and sports has been under study over the past weeks, State Minister of Information Osama Heikal remarked.

On June 11th, the Cabinet’s spokesman Nader Saad said that sports clubs can only receive membership fees until the end of the month.

Sports activities have been suspended in the country since March, following the outbreak of COVID-19.