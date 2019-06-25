Egypt Arrests Algeria, Morocco Football Fans Over Political Banners

Egyptian police have arrested Algerian and Moroccan football fans amid the African Cup of Nations over political banners.

Algerian news website Elkhabar reported on Monday that three Algerian fans were arrested during their team's opening game against Kenya.

One of the fans was reportedly arrested for a sign he had baring the popular protest slogan "yetnahaw ga3" ("they should all resign"). The others were arrested for possessing fireworks.

Algerians have been holding mass protest demanding a political overhaul in the country where veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in April after weeks of demonstrations against his rule.

The report added that the Algerian ambassador has intervened to spare the fans from prosecution and would likely be released on Tuesday and deported to Algeria.

All political messages or symbols in stadiums are banned by FIFA.

Moroccan news website Le360Sport also reported on Monday that a Moroccan fan was similarly arrested for a political banner during the team's game against Namibia.

Cairo cracked down on all political dissent since a 2013 military coup that toppled the country's first freely elected president.

Egypt has put in place a vast security plan for the month-long tournament.