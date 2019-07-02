Egypt Capable of Containing Any Opponent, Says Defender Hegazi

Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi voiced confidence ahead of the Pharaohs upcoming clash in the round of 16, stressing that his side doesn't fear any opponent.

The Pharaohs reached the round of 16 as Group A winners with maximum nine points.

The Pharaohs will face a third placed side from Groups C, D or E on Saturday as they bid for an eighth Nations Cup crown.

"All games are tough in this Nations Cup and I didn't see a team won easily," Hegazi told the CAF on Monday

"Morocco, Senegal and Algeria are the best performers in the competition so far"

"We play with a collective style and we are capable of containing any opponent."

The West Bromwich defender said he is happy with the Pharaohs results in the Group stage, adding he hopes his side keeps their winning rhythm in the Knock out stage.

"We have to be ready for the Knock out stage."

"We achieved good results in the Group stage and I hope that we keep this winning rhythm in order to win the title."