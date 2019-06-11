Egypt Coach Aguirre Announces Final Squad for AFCON 2019

The Egyptian national football team’s final 23-man squad for this summer's African Cup of Nations was announced by coach Javier Aguirre on Tuesday.

Smouha duo left-back Ahmed Aboulfotouh and goalkeeper Mohamed Abou-Gabal were excluded from the final roster by the Mexican tactician after being previously included in the 25-man preliminary squad announced on 21 May.

Egypt is hosting this year’s Nations Cup, which has been expanded to 24 teams and will take place from 21 June to 19 July.

On Friday, the Pharaohs began their final preparatory closed camp, two weeks ahead of the beginning of the prestigious tournament.

They will play two friendly matches as part of the preparations; the first against Tanzania on 13 June and the second against Guinea three days later at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.

The record seven-time African champions, Egypt, will play in Group A along with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Egypt will kick off the tournament by playing Zimbabwe on 21 June.

With Aguirre at the helm, the Egyptians are seeking to win the precious title for the first time since 2010, the last of their record seven victories.

Egypt reached the final of the 2017 edition, only to lose 2-1 to Cameroon.

Egypt's final squad:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawi (Pyramids FC), Mohamed El-Shenawy (Ahly), Mahmoud Genish (Zamalek)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Ali Ghazal (Feirense), Ayman Ahsraf (Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek)

Midfielders:Walid Soliman (Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Nabil Emad (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Aly (Arab Contractors), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan (Olympiacos)