Egypt Coach Aguirre Hoping to Prepare a Team That Will Compete for AFCON Title

Javier Aguirre

Egypt's Mexican tactician Javier Aguirre said on Monday that he is looking to form a team that would compete for the African Cup of Nations title when Egypt hosts the top-flight competition this summer.



"Managing Egypt is a very special mission as Egypt has a big history in African football," the 60-year-old coach told a press conference ahead of Egypt's friendly against Nigeria.



"I can feel a great concern with the competition in Egypt. I am preparing a team that would truly compete for the title," Aguirre added.



When asked about Mohamed Salah, Aguirre pointed out that he decided not to include the Liverpool winger in Egypt's squad in the AFCON qualifier against Niger and the friendly against Nigeria as he wanted to give the chance to new faces.



The Pharaohs were held to a 1-1 away draw against Niger on Saturday in their last game in the qualifiers before flying to Nigeria ahead of the friendly against the Super Eagles on Tuesday.