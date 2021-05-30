Egypt Court Returns Mortada Mansour to Sports-Related Activities

The State Council’s Administrative Court Today, on Sunday, ruled to cancel the decision of the Egyptian Olympic Committee to suspend Mortada Mansour, former president of Zamalek Sporting Club, from sports-related activities for a period of four years.

The Egyptian Olympic Committee in October suspended Mansour from his post as Zamalek’s president and banned him from entering stadiums.

It also handed him a four-year ban from sports-related activities and fined him LE100,000.

Mortada Mansour has appealed against all these decisions before the State Council’s Administrative Court.

The court on Sunday said that its ruling doesn’t affect the decision of Egypt’s Youth and Sports Ministry in late November to suspend and exclude Zamalek’s board.

Mortada Mansour still eligible to run for Zamalek presidency

Mansour is still eligible to run for the Zamalek presidency elections scheduled for November.

Mansour announced on his official page on Facebook that he will file a lawsuit against the President of the Olympic Committee, Hesham Hatab, and his committee, asking them to compensate him with LE20 million for damages caused by their “retaliatory decision” that was canceled by the Administrative Court on Sunday.

Egypt’s Youth and Sports Ministry in late November decided to suspend and exclude Zamalek’s board, executive manager and financial manager from any club-related affairs until its investigations were over.

A ministry statement said that the decision was based on the findings of a financial and administrative inspection committee, formed by the ministry in September.

The statement did not elaborate on the committee’s findings. However, it confirmed the presence of financial and other irregularities, which prompted the ministry to refer their report to the Public Prosecution.

The Egyptian Olympic Committee’s decision in October followed its investigations regarding complaints made by the president of the Al-Ahly Sporting Club, the former president of the Zamalek Sporting Club, the deputy chairman and members of the Zalamek club’s board of directors, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), the head of the referees committee of EFA, the Egyptian Handball Federation, and several sports personalities.

The complainants reported that they were all harmed by Mansour’s defamation of them and the sports institutions they represent in comments made on the Zamalek satellite channel and social media.

Mansour is a controversial figure who held the presidency of Zamalek and a seat in the Egyptian House of Representatives, both of which he lost in 2020.

In November, Mansour lost reelection to parliament after coming in sixth in the Mit Ghamr race. He claimed the elections were rigged and has appealed the results in court.