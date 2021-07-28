Egypt Defeats Australia to Reach Men's Olympic Football Quarter-finals

Egypt qualified to men's Olympic football quarter-finals following a much-needed 2-0 win over Australia in Group C at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Ahmed Rayan opened the scoring just before the end of the first half and Ammar Hamdy added the second in the 85th minute.

This result gave the Egyptians qualification ahead of Argentina on goal difference.

The South American giants drew with Spain 1-1 thanks to Tomas Belmonte's late goal but had to settle for third spot.

Egypt will face Brazil in the quarter-final, while group leaders Spain will meet Cote d'Ivoire.

Saudi Arabia were knocked-out of the competition earlier having lost their three Group D matches.