Egypt Down One Place in FIFA's June Rankings

Egypt have dropped one position in this month’s FIFA global rankings, to 58th place.

The Pharaohs are eighth among African countries, behind Senegal (22), Tunisia (25), Nigeria (45), Morocco (47), and DR Congo (49). They are fourth among Arab countries, after Tunisia, Morocco and Qatar (55).

Egypt's national team, who have been out of action since losing to Nigeria 1-0 in a friendly game in April, defeated Tanzania 1-0 at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium on Thursday.

They will face Guinea on Sunday before kicking off their Nations Cup campaign against Zimbabwe at Cairo Stadium on 21 June.

They will also play Uganda and DR Congo in Group A of the tournament.

Egypt made it into the world's top ten teams when they won three successive CAN trophies in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Belgium remain on top this month, ahead of France, Brazil, and England, while Portugal jumped two places to fifth place.

The best movers this month are Hungary, who moved up nine places to number 42, while the worst movers were Greece, who dropped nine to 52.

FIFA world rankings (April positions in parentheses)

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (4)

5. Portugal (7)

6. Croatia (5)

7. Spain (9)

8. Uruguay (6)

9. Switzerland (9)

10. Denmark (10)

Top 10 African teams:

22. Senegal (23)

25. Tunisia (28)

45. Nigeria (42)

47. Morocco (45)

49. DR Congo (46)

50. Ghana (49)

51. Cameroon (54)

58. Egypt (57)

59. Burkina Faso (68)

62. Mali (65)

Top five Arab teams:

25. Tunisia (28)

47. Morocco (45)

55. Qatar (55)

58. Egypt (57)

68. Algeria (70)