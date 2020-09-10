Egypt to Have World Squash Tournaments

Egypt will host two world squash championships in 2021 and 2022, PSA World Tour cited the World Squash Federation as saying.

The 2021 Squash World Junior Championships will take place next summer in the country for the first time in a decade.

The tournament was planned to be held in Australia this summer but were postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus.

Egypt will have another event, the 2022 Squash World Women’s Team Championship, in December 2022.

The North African country will also host the 2021 Handball World Championship, which will run from January 13th to 31st.