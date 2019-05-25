Egypt Launch TV Channel to Broadcast AFCON Matches

Egypt will launch on Saturday a new television channel to broadcast the African Nations Cup games on terrestrial television, local media reported.

The channel, named Time TV, can also be viewed on satellite but only when there are no matches taking place.

Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports owns the exclusive rights to air the matches via satellite in the Middle East and North Africa, including Egypt.

Time TV will feature a host of famous pundits, including former Ahly great Taha Ismail and former Zamalek playmaker Hazem Emam.

Egypt will host the Nations Cup from 21 June to 19 July in Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and Ismailia.

The Pharaohs will play in Group A along with Zimbabwe, whom they face in the opening match, as well as DR Congo and Uganda.