Egypt Launch TV Channel to Broadcast AFCON Matches

Published May 25th, 2019 - 08:21 GMT
Egypt will host the torunament from 21 June to 19 July
Egypt will host the torunament from 21 June to 19 July

Egypt will launch on Saturday a new television channel to broadcast the African Nations Cup games on terrestrial television, local media reported.

The channel, named Time TV, can also be viewed on satellite but only when there are no matches taking place.

Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports owns the exclusive rights to air the matches via satellite in the Middle East and North Africa, including Egypt.

Time TV will feature a host of famous pundits, including former Ahly great Taha Ismail and former Zamalek playmaker Hazem Emam.

Egypt will host the Nations Cup from 21 June to 19 July in Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and Ismailia.

The Pharaohs will play in Group A along with Zimbabwe, whom they face in the opening match, as well as DR Congo and Uganda.

Tags:AFCON 2019

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Al-Ahram Publishing House

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now