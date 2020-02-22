Egyptian Football Association to Investigate Misconduct at Thursday's Super Cup

The Egyptian Football Association announced on Friday that its disciplinary committee will investigate the misconduct actions after the Super Cup game between Ahly and Zamalek in the UAE.

Zamalek avenged last year-#39;s defeat by Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup by overcoming their bitter Cairo rivals in the same competition with a 4-3 shootout victory following a 0-0 draw in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After the game, Zamalek players celebrated the trophy in front of the Ahly fan seating, and showed no respect for the rivals's supporters. The Whites' skipper Mahmoud Shikabala was pictured behaving badly; Ahly fans had chanted against him after the game in response to his behavior.

Ahly players went to the Zamalek players to stop them from harassing the fans, which caused unrest in the field after the game.

The disciplinary committee will investigate the game's actions and the abusive statements from some officials against the EFA, after discussing the report of the game's supervisor and coordinator,, read a statement by the Egyptian Football Association.

Ahly had the better of the first half but couldn't convert their chances while the second was a scrappy affair, with too many misplaced passes disrupting the flow of the game.

The game went straight to penalties, where Zamalek prevailed.