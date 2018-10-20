Egyptian Olympic Committee Confirms 2-Year Match Ban for Zamalek Chairman Mortada Mansour

Mortada Mansour

Follow > Disable alert for Egyptian Olympic Committee Disable alert for Mortada Mansour Disable alert for General Assembly Disable alert for Zamalek Follow >

The General Assembly of the Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) have confirmed the recent decision of its board of directors to ban Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour from all sporting activities for two years after he insulted the EOC board members and its President Hisham Hattab.



"The General Assembly confirms the board's decision of suspending the Zamalek president [of all sporting activities] due to his statements against the board members," read a statement by the EOC on Saturday.



"The General Assembly also approved the decision of suspending Zamalek president [from attending matches] for two years in line with the ethics code," it added.



Mansour slammed Hattab for refusing to adopt the decisions taken by Zamalek's most recent general assembly.



The EOC had refused to adopt the Zamalek general assembly's decisions citing irregularities.



The EOC also summoned Mansour for a hearing on 28 October.



Meanwhile, the committee decided to allow the club to play its matches on home soil until the date of the hearing, thus reversing a previous decision of banning Zamalek from playing at home during the investigation into Mortada's actions.



The EOC urged Zamalek to comply with these decisions, warning that the team will be considered defeated in all matches played if the club's chairman attended games while suspended.