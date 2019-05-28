Egyptian Referee Greisha Suspended Over CAF Champions League Final Controversy

Egyptian referee Gehad Greisha has been suspended for six months, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Tuesday.

"Following the first of leg of the Total Champions League final match played on 24 May 2019 between Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and Esperance de Tunis, the referees committee of the Confederation African Football has decided to suspend Mr. Gehad Greisha for a period of six months due to poor performance," read a statement on the CAF’s official website on Tuesday.

Greisha came under fire following his performance during the first leg of the Champions league final between Wydad de Casablanca and Esperance de Tunis last week.

The Moroccan Football Association launched an official complaint against the Egyptian referee, asking the CAF to take measures against Greisha.

Greisha disallowed a controversial goal for Wydad and turned down a penalty for the team after reviewing the VAR on both occasions.

Following to the CAF’s decision, Greisha will be dropped from the referee list for this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July.

By Mohamad Mosselhi