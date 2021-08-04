Tokyo Olympics: Egypt's El-Sayed Wins Men's Greco-Roman 67kg Bronze

Egyptian star Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed clinched Men's Greco-Roman 67kg bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old defeated Artem Surkov of the ROC in the bonze medal match at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo.

He previously claimed the gold medal in Men's Greco-Roman 67kg as well at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

He is a two-time U23 World Champion.

El-Sayed gifts Egypt another medal

This is Egypt's third bronze medal at the current Summer Games, Taekwondo stars Hedaya Malak and Seif Essa won the previous two in the Women's 67kg and Men's 80kg respectively.

Arab athletes have won a total of 10 medals so far at the current Olympic games.