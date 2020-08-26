Ehsan Hajsafi to Join Aris Thessaloniki

A Greek website has reported that the Iranian midfielder, Ehsan Hajsafi, who plays for Tractor Sazi, will leave his team in case it loses the semi-final match at the Iranian Hazfi Cup.

According to the Greek Yellowradio website, today will be the last day of Hajsafi in Tractor Sazi if it cannot beat Naft Masjed Soleyman and reach the cup final.

The website has reported that Hajsafi will play for Aris Thessaloniki football club in the Greek Super League in the upcoming season.

Hajsafi is under contract with Tractor Sazi until next summer. However, if the team is eliminated from the cup today, the 30-year-old midfielder will bid farewell to his teammates and leaves Tabriz for Thessaloniki, the website wrote.

Even if Tractor Sazi qualifies for the final, which is slated for August 31, Hajsafi will play in the final match and then goes to Greece.

He joined Tractor in 2018 and has scored eight goals in 45 matches for the Iranian top-flight football team.

Hajsafi is not unfamiliar with playing in Greece football since he has already played at Panionios and Olympiacos.

He is regarded as a utility player, being able to play as left midfielder, left-back, defensive midfielder, and winger.

He has represented Iran at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups and also 2011, 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cup tournaments, in addition to Sepahan at the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup.

Aris is one of Greece's most successful clubs, having won the fourth most Super League titles after Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, while they are tied with PAOK.